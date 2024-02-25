TBSE Board Exams 2024: Over 65,000 Students to Appear for Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Representative image

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will commence the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams on March 1 and 2. This year, the Class 10 exams will take place at 69 centers with 144 venues, while the Class 12 exams will be held at 60 centers with 98 venues.

The Class 12 exams will start with the English paper, followed by the Language paper including Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, and Mizo on March 4. Chemistry and Political Science will be on March 6, Business Studies, Education, and Physics on March 9, Accountancy, Biology, and History on March 11, Mathematics and Philosophy on March 13, Economics on March 15, Psychology on March 18, Geography on March 20, Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics on March 22, Sociology on March 26, Computer Science and Music on March 28, and vocational subjects on March 30.

The 10th-grade exams will begin on March 2 with the English paper, followed by the Language paper on March 7, History and Political Science, and Economics and Geography on March 12, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology on March 16, Mathematics Basics and Standard on March 21, and optional subjects on March 23.

At first, approximately 38,559 students enrolled for the Class 10 board exams, and around 27,627 students registered for the Class 12 exams. However, the precise number of students will be confirmed within the next two days. A board official mentioned, We will have the exact count of regular candidates appearing for both board examinations by the 26th or 27th.

In 2023, the Class 10 exam was taken by 43,730 students, while 38,125 students took the Class 12 exam. An official from the board stated that the decrease in the number of candidates was due to some schools being under Vidyajyoti. Consequently, 56 new venues were set up for the Class 10 exam and 39 for the Class 12 exam.