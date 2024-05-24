Tripura Board Class 10, Class 12 Result OUT! Get Direct Link Here | Representational image

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the TBSE Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results 2024 today at 12:30 pm.

The TBSE Class 10 board exam was held from March 2 to March 23, 2024, while the TBSE Class 12 board examination was held from March 1 to March 30, 2024.

Students can check and download their results from the following official websites:

tbse.tripura.gov.in

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

How can students download their results?

Step 1 - Visit the official TBSE website - tripuraresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on 'Examination Results' and a new page will be displayed.

Step 3 - Tap on the link to check your Class 10 Results or Class 12 results 2024.

Step 4 - Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Step 5 - Candidates must save a copy of their result for future reference.

79.27% of students cleared the class 12 exam this year while 87.54% of students cleared the class 10 exam.

Approximately 39 schools recorded 100% pass percentage in Class 12 exams this year and 310 schools recorded 100% pass percentage in Class 10 exams.

To pass the TBSE Class 12 examination 2024, students must obtain a minimum passing percentage of 30 per cent on every exam. For the Class 10 examination, students must get at least 35 per cent in each subject as well as the total aggregate to pass.

According to data obtained from the Agartala Board, around 38,559 students appeared in the TBSE Class 10 exam this year, and approximately 27,627 students appeared for the TBSE Class 12 exam.

The marks obtained by students in various subjects will be reflected on their Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets. The scorecard that students will receive initially will be provisional, and they must collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The scorecard will contain details such as the student’s name, date of birth, roll number, and marks obtained in various subjects.