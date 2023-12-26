Tripura Board Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Schedules For March 2024

Representative image

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially released the examination schedules for Class 12 and Class 10, setting the commencement dates for March 1 and 2 next year, respectively.

TBSE chief Dhananjoy Gon Choudhury addressed reporters, providing details on the upcoming exams. The Class 12 examinations will span 13 days, while the Class 10 exams will take place over six days. A total of 69 centers with 144 venues are designated for the Class 10 board exam, and for Class 12, 60 centers with 98 venues are being prepared.

Class 12 Exam Schedule

- English: March 4

- Language Papers (Bangla, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo): March 6

- Chemistry and Political Science: March 9

- Business Studies, Education, and Physics: March 11

- Accountancy, Biology, History: March 13

- Mathematics and Philosophy: March 15

- Economics: March 18

- Psychology: March 20

- Geography: March 22

- Sanskrit, Arabic, and Statistics: March 26

- Sociology: March 28

- Computer Science and Music: March 30

- Vocational Subjects: March 30

Class 10 Exam Schedule

- English: March 2

- Language Papers: March 7

- Social Science (History and Political Science) and Social Science (Economics and Geography): March 12

- Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology): March 16

- Mathematics Basics and Standard: March 21

- Optional Subjects: March 23

As the TBSE prepares for these examinations, students are advised to stay updated with official announcements and prepare accordingly for the upcoming assessments in March 2024.