10 Resolutions Students Can Take This New Year!

By: Siksha M | December 26, 2023
Face your fears - Rise above your fears and face them one step at a time.
Unsplash
Learn basic life skills - There are some life skills like cooking, swimming that are important for survival, make it a plan this new year to at least learn one of them!
istock
Unleash your creativity - pick up a paint brush, pencil, guitar, or anything you have always wanted to try and give a chance to the creative within you.
Unsplash
Spend time with yourself - Take a resolution to spend time at least 15 minute with yourself every day without your phone or internet. Just you and your thoughts!
istock
Read books - Read a minimum of 5 books this year.
Unsplash
Healthy lifestyle - It is very important to take out time to take care of yourself. Try eating healthy, exercising, journaling, etc.
Unsplash
Spend time with your loved ones - Also take a resolution to spend time with the ones you cherish, remind them of how much you love and appreciate them.
Unsplash
Cut off social media - In this age almost everyone is a chronic social media user, limit its use when you are with people, resting or just having fun.
Unsplash
Travel more - travelling helps one understand their true self and the world around them. Do make a resolution to go on a trip at least twice this new year!
Say 'NO' - You don't have to say yes to the things you are really not looking forward to, or is putting a damper on your mental health issues. Try saying no as often as you want to without feeling obliged.
Unsplash
Thanks For Reading!