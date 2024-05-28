Trio From Same School In Marathwada Region Score 100%

In an extraordinary accomplishment, three students from the same school in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra have achieved 100% in their SSC board exams. Their success has filled the local community with pride and joy.

Reflecting on her unexpected result through self-study, Anvi Ashok Tak from Majalgaon, Beed, who scored 100%, said, "I was expecting above 90, but 100% is a shocker. I started focusing on my studies in February and solving as many papers as possible helped immensely. I have a perfect score in Sanskrit and Mathematics."

The SSC board counts extracurricular marks, and Tak’s interest in the arts earned her an additional 15 grace marks, helping her achieve a perfect score.

Sumedha Kulkarni from the same school in Beed district, who also scored 100%, wishes to be an engineer.

She remarked, "My exams were easy, and I expected a good score. I always studied on time and completed my syllabus early. Solving previous years' question papers helped me score 100 in Math."

With a keen interest in artificial intelligence, Kulkarni has already started preparing for the JEE.

Aiming to become a doctor, another top scorer, Anam Saudagar from Shri Siddheshwar Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Aurangabad division, said, "I expected good marks as I had studied well and completed five levels of Music examinations, which earned me 15 grace marks, helping me score a perfect 100." She also praised her teachers, saying, "Our teachers helped us a lot by giving us practice papers, which built our confidence during exams. We had specialised subject teachers and a special batch for intensive practice."

This stellar performance is a beacon of hope and a testament to the potential within rural education, setting a new benchmark for academic excellence in the region.