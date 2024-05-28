Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer

Aarya Dhavale |

Always the topper of her school, Sister Nivedita English Medium High School, Dombivli (E), Aarya Dhavale has yet again secured the top position by scoring 100% marks in the class 10 exam.

"I am very happy, super shocked and still processing everything," she said, exhibiting her happiness.

Sharing her secret to scoring 100%, Dhavale mentioned resorting to regular practice and solving past papers helped her.

"I paid special attention to the paper presentation, marking scheme, and such details," she said.

Feeling proud of his daughter, Ajit Dhavale said, "She has always been sincere; we got a call from her school that she has topped. We all are overjoyed."

He mentioned she never over-studied. He highlighted, "She was always sincere towards her studies, regularly and dedicately studying. We would give her feedback on her techniques, and she would learn from it."

Apart from her studies, Dhavale enjoys dancing, singing, and drawing. She credits her hobbies for keeping her stress-free during the exams.

She is currently enrolled in the integrated course for science and has already started studying for her class 11.

Looking ahead, she wishes to pursue engineering.