 Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer

Aarya Dhavale is currently enrolled in the integrated course for science and has already started studying for her class 11.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Aarya Dhavale |

Always the topper of her school, Sister Nivedita English Medium High School, Dombivli (E), Aarya Dhavale has yet again secured the top position by scoring 100% marks in the class 10 exam.

"I am very happy, super shocked and still processing everything," she said, exhibiting her happiness.

Sharing her secret to scoring 100%, Dhavale mentioned resorting to regular practice and solving past papers helped her.

"I paid special attention to the paper presentation, marking scheme, and such details," she said.

Feeling proud of his daughter, Ajit Dhavale said, "She has always been sincere; we got a call from her school that she has topped. We all are overjoyed."

He mentioned she never over-studied. He highlighted, "She was always sincere towards her studies, regularly and dedicately studying. We would give her feedback on her techniques, and she would learn from it."

Apart from her studies, Dhavale enjoys dancing, singing, and drawing. She credits her hobbies for keeping her stress-free during the exams.

Read Also
Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 96%-Scorer Credits Consistency And Staying Ahead
article-image

She is currently enrolled in the integrated course for science and has already started studying for her class 11.

Looking ahead, she wishes to pursue engineering.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From the FPJ family: Here Are Our SSC Class 10 Achievers!

From the FPJ family: Here Are Our SSC Class 10 Achievers!

Trio From Same School In Marathwada Region Score 100%

Trio From Same School In Marathwada Region Score 100%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: 'I Am Shocked': 100% SSC Scorer

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: ‘Pulled All Nighters To Become School Topper’, Fahmin Sayyed

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: ‘Pulled All Nighters To Become School Topper’, Fahmin Sayyed

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: NEET Aspirant Scores 95%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: NEET Aspirant Scores 95%