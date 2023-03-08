Trident Group launches its Flagship “Takshashila Programme” for inclusive opportunities

Special preference will be given to women with 50% seats reserved for them & special consideration for youth from rural/economically weaker families, national level sports players and sole earners. | File

Chandigarh: Trident Group’s flagship program “Takshashila Centre for Excellence” has opened its doors for candidates with more than 3 years of relevant experience. The program is an endeavour to provide opportunities to the youth of India in an inclusive manner and has given opportunities to thousands of youngsters to ‘Earn, Learn and Grow’.

Under the Takshashila Learning program, youth of India who are less than 25 years of age with 3 years of experience (graduating class of 2018 and beyond) or are professionally qualified with graduation/ 3+ years diploma with consistent academic proficiency throughout (60% and above) in their field of choice are eligible for the program and can apply.

Read Also Student scholarships worth 75 crore misappropriated by UP colleges: ED

Moreover, special preference will be given to women with 50% seats reserved for them & special consideration for youth from rural/economically weaker families, national level sports players and sole earners.

Elaborating the program, Trident Group founder and Chairman Emeritus Padma Shree Rajinder Gupta said, “We are committed to providing these opportunities and Takshashila Centre for Excellence has groomed over 10,000 youngsters so far.

Thousands of young boys and girls from the remotest corners of the country have not only been a part of our Takshashila journey, but many of them are now leading different functions/focus factories and locations and making us proud!”