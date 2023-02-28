e-Paper Get App
3 Jamia students recipients of MEDHA fellowship

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Millia Islamia |

New Delhi: Three Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students have been honored with the Bayer Fellowship - MEDHA 2022-2023.

Ayesha Saubia, Ashwani Singh and Yashika Arora, the three students from the MSC Biotechnology department, will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 20,000 to finish their Master's programme for two years.

The Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India is facilitating the Bayer Fellowship Program – MEDHA offered by Bayer CropScience Limited, a statement by JMI said.

“These students were selected based on their academic profile and interview performances from hundreds of applicants. I hope that it will motivate other students of the university also do better," Jamia Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said in a statement.

The MEDHA fellowship combines yearly financial support with the chance to learn from Bayer staff members and business leaders. Students from economically disadvantaged groups in society are given financial support through the fellowship to pursue advanced degrees (Master's and PhD) in the life sciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical fields.

Also, the students will have the chance to tour Bayer's research facilities, speak with professionals in the field, receive exposure, and broaden their knowledge. According to the JMI statement, the fellowship aims to help fellows accomplish their short- and long-term academic and professional goals.

