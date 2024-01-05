Bengaluru Student Kills Himself With Father's Gun

Tragic Suicide of 19-Year-Old Engineering Student in Bengaluru | Representative photo

In Bengaluru, a 19-year-old engineering student took his own life by shooting himself with his father's double-barrel gun at their residence in Bhavaninagar, according to media reports. The young man, a first-year student at a private college, reportedly carried out this drastic step when no one else was present at home.

According to the student's parents, he was facing academic challenges and was under significant stress due to his studies. The father, a security officer originally from Kodagu district, mentioned that his son had called him while he and his wife were out buying essentials. During the call, the student apologized to his mother and abruptly disconnected. Tragically, when the parents returned home, they discovered that he had taken his own life.

Student faced academic challenges and stress

“My son called me when I went out with my wife to buy ration. He said sorry to his mother on the call and disconnected it. He had shot himself when we returned home,” the father told media.

The Bengaluru Rural district superintendent of police, Mallikarjun Baldandi, visited the student's residence for inspection. Baldandi confirmed that the incident occurred around 7 pm, with the cause of death being suicide by gunshot. The parents reiterated that their son was struggling academically, and this stress likely played a significant role in the tragic event.

