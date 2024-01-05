SVKM's Mithibai College To Engage Counselors Post Student Suicide | Representational Image

Alleged death by suicide of a student of SVKM's Mithibai college has prompted immediate changes on the campus According to SVKM's Mithibai College principal Kruthika Desai, preparations are underway to invite specialists to address student concerns. "With the intention of offering consolation to our students in the aftermath of this incident, we are enlisting the aid of counselors."

A college student, aged 19, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by leaping from the fourteenth floor of the residence building where she resided.

In addition, Ms. Desai stated that the college is attempting to collect additional data in order to fathom the circumstances surrounding this regrettable decision. "There were no discernible behavioural changes reported by the faculty that might have contributed to this incident involving Vidhi."

The victim, as reported by the principal, was a first-year biotech student who was scheduled to sit for ongoing examinations that commenced today, January 4, 2023.

An investigation has commenced subsequent to the case being reported at the D.N. Nagar police station.

The Case Details

This incident came to light when the Millionaire Heritage building's watchman made a disturbing find when he discovered Victim's body, prompting a quick reaction from the society members who immediately informed the authorities.

An investigation is now underway following the registration of the case.