Mumbai: 19-Year-Old College Student Jumps To Death From 14th Floor In Andheri | Representational Image

On Wednesday morning a 19-year-old student, Vidhi Pramod Kumar Singh, jumped to her death from the fourteenth floor of a high-rise building in Andheri. The D.N. Nagar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

Details of the tragedy

Vidhi, a student of Mithibai College in Vile Parle, was residing as a tenant on the fourteenth floor of Millennium Heights building on SV Road in Andheri. Her parents reside in Thane. The police discovered a letter at the scene, and based on its contents, it is presumed that Vidhi was experiencing stress and depression, leading to her decision to take her own life.

The police intend to record statements from the parents of the deceased to further understand the circumstances leading to her suicide. The D.N Nagar Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Mental stress suspected as reason

The tragic event occurred amid reports that Vidhi had been under mental stress in the days leading up to the incident. Upon jumping from the fourteenth floor, the building's security guard promptly informed the society office bearer and the D.N. Nagar police. Upon receiving the alert, the police rushed to the scene and transported the injured Vidhi to Cooper Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. The specific reasons behind Vidhi's decision to take her own life remain unclear at this time.