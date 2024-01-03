Mumbai Woman Gets ₹ 8.41 Crore After 19-Year-Long Battle Against Chhagan Bhujbal's Nephew

Doreen Fernandes with her three sons | X/@anjali_damania

Mumbai, January 3: A 78-yar-old woman in Mumbai has won a long legal battle against Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his family. Doreen Fernandes received a final settlement of Rs 8.41 crore nearly 19 years after the sale of her ancestral bungalow. The amount was due on Parvesh Construction, which belongs to Chhagan Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer Bhujbal.

Social activist and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anjali Damania, who helped Doreen in her fight, thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Supriya Sule for their intervention in the matter.

What is the case?

According to Doreen, her family had in 1994 handed over their bungalow to Rahejas for redevelopment and in exchange for five flats. Parvesh Construction had later purchased the property, said Doreen, adding that her family did not get anything after Sameer Bhujbal's firm built a multi-storey building there. Sameer had denied the allegations, saying that he had purchased the property from Rahejas.

Anjali Damania joins Doreen's fight against Bhujbals

Anjali Damania was instrumental in drawing attention of the public and politicians towards the plight of Doreen and her three autistic sons. Last month, she had planned to sit on a dharna with Doreen and her family, however, their request for a protest was turned down by the police. Later, she held a press conference and explained the matter in front of media persons.

After Doreen received the due amount, Damania said she got a "huge bit of satisfaction" from this fight. "I have always staged a strong with the Pawar family, despite that, Supriya Sule helped us a lot in this matter. I respectfully thank her for the same. Heartfelt thanks to both CM Mr. Eknath Shinde and DCM Mr. Devendra Fadnavis for making the Bhujbal duo pay the dues (sic)," she wrote on X.

After receiving the final settlement, Doreen said her three sons' future is now secure. She, however, pointed out that she got the amount of three flats instead of five flats that her family had been promised.