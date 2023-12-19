 Tragic Suicide at Meerut University Hostel Claims 19-Year-Old Student's Life
In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student reportedly died by suicide by leaping from the hostel building of a private university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student reportedly died by suicide by leaping from the hostel building of a private university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh | Representative photo

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student reportedly died by suicide by leaping from the hostel building of a private university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The police, on December 18, disclosed that the unfortunate event occurred at around 11:45 pm on December 17 at the Subharti University hostel. Station House Officer (SHO) Prajant Tyagi informed PTI about the incident.

The deceased student, identified as Shashi Ranjan Kumar, took the drastic step by jumping from the hostel building's roof, according to the SHO. Hailing from Bihar's Sitamarhi district, Kumar was admitted to Subharti Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday, December 18.

SHO Tyagi revealed that Shashi Ranjan Kumar was a first-year student pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA). Despite an investigation, no suicide note was discovered in the student's room. Preliminary indications point to a romantic involvement as the potential reason behind the tragic incident, added Tyagi.

The SHO mentioned that the family of the deceased has been notified, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. In a related incident on a previous Saturday, Shivam, a second-year BTech student at MIT (Meerut Institute of Technology) College, Partapur Bypass, was found hanging from his room's fan. Shivam, too, hailed from Bihar, according to a PTI report.

