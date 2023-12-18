IIT Delhi Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train | Representative Image

In a tragic incident reported at approximately 6:40 pm, a distressing event unfolded at Tilak Nagar metro station. A student positioned on platform no 2 took a drastic and unfortunate step, choosing to leap in front of an oncoming Dwarka-bound train just as it was slowing down to a halt.

The incident came to light on December 18, 2023. As reported by Hindustan Times, the individual suffered a significant head injury in the process, prompting immediate action as he was urgently transported to a nearby hospital for prompt medical attention by the staff and the people present at the scene of the accident.

The student involved in this heart-wrenching event hails from a southern Indian state and was actively pursuing a B.Tech degree at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), as confirmed by HT.

The reasons behind this apparent suicide attempt remain undisclosed, leaving the community in shock and prompting reflections on the mental health challenges faced by students.

This tragic incident sheds light on the urgent need for mental health support and awareness within academic institutions. It emphasizes the gravity of addressing the emotional and psychological well-being of students, highlighting the importance of creating a supportive and empathetic environment.

The incident also underscores the gravity of addressing mental health challenges faced by students, emphasizing the importance of fostering a supportive and empathetic environment.