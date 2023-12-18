 Principal Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Students In Arunachal Pradesh
A school principal in Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly arrested on charges of assaulting students.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Principal Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Students In Arunachal Pradesh | Representative Image

In Itanagar, the principal of a school in Arunachal Pradesh's Pakke Kessang district has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting students who failed to recite prayers accurately and lacked proficiency in Sanskrit, as reported by the police on Sunday. The school, affiliated with the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, terminated the principal's services following the emergence of these accusations.

As reported by PTI, the arrest took place in Fatehpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, confirmed Pakke Kessang's Superintendent of Police, Tasi Darang. The incidents of physical abuse came to light when the parents of a Class 1 student observed bruises on their child. Subsequently, a complaint was filed at the Seijosa police station on December 10.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), along with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, addressing cruelty to children. Approximately 20 students in classes 1 to 4 were subjected to physical abuse by the female principal.

The victims were allegedly threatened with severe consequences if they reported the abuses to their parents. According to the SP, many students were physically punished for improper recitation of the school prayer, while others were beaten for their perceived lack of proficiency in Sanskrit.

Earlier, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) revealed that the school had been operating without registration since 2019.

