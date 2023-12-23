Tragic School Bus Accident Claims Lives Of Two Students In Khajni

Representational Image

In a devastating incident on Friday morning near Khajni, a private English medium school's bus overturned and plunged into a 22-feet-deep ditch, resulting in the tragic death of two students and leaving several others seriously injured. The mishap occurred when the school bus attempted to overtake a dumper.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ashutosh Dubey confirmed the unfortunate news, stating that two seriously injured students were brought dead to the district hospital, succumbing to their injuries during the ambulance journey. Eight other injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at Community Health Centers in Urva, where their conditions are reported to be stable.

The students who passed away were named Pratibha, 14, and Sakshi Pandey, 8. Pratibha was in the 8th grade and Sakshi was in the fifth grade, according to the Hindustan Times. Four other young individuals were injured but were released after receiving immediate medical care.

Among those undergoing treatment at Urva Community Health Centers are Anshu, 14, Abhinav, 13, Manvi, 7, Ansh, 13, Rounak, 12, Prajwal, 13, and Shreya, 8, all reported to be in stable conditions.

Social activist Sanjay Shahi, who was on his way to Gorakhpur, arrived at the scene promptly upon receiving information. Villagers had initiated a rescue operation to free the trapped school children from the overturned bus.

According to HT, the incident took place around 8:50 AM as construction work for a four-lane road was in progress nearby. In an attempt to overtake a dumper, the bus driver lost control, leading to the tragic accident. The school, located just 300 meters from the site, swiftly responded by sending another bus to transport the injured. Meanwhile, the bus driver fled from the scene.

Expressing their frustration over perceived police inaction, villagers staged a protest in front of the school. Some attempted to ransack the school building and furniture. However, SP South Jitendra Kumar assured that the situation was under control. T

he school building was locked, and officials promised stringent action against the accused. This heartbreaking incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting a collective demand for accountability and improved safety measures.