Bhopal: Student Groups Clash At RGPV, 10 Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of students clashed at Rajeev Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishvavidyalay (RGPV) located on Airport Road on Friday noon, in which 10 students were reported injured, the police said. The police added members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) intervened and argued with them.

One of the injured students Prabhat told the police that he left university after taking a test, when his friends told him that several other students from the other group wanted to thrash him. He said he immediately informed police who rushed to the spot. His rivals thrashed him in front of the police but the latter did not take action. His friend Nadeem and nine others tried to intervene, who were also thrashed by the rival group. The university administration shut down the university by 3 pm.

Director of RGPV, Vinay Thapar, said that the hearing in the case would take place on next working day. Sources said ABVP members took cognisance of the incident and pulled up the police regarding their inaction. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said probe was underway in the case.

CM filed nomination but contested it for formality

Though he had filed the nomination for the post of vice president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was engaged with state affairs, contested the WFI polls just for a formality. How non-serious he was about the federation elections can be gauged from the fact that Yadav, an avid wrestler, himself did not turn up to cast his vote. He lost the election. After the WFI results were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, several newspapers and TV channels were abuzz with stories on Friday that Yadav lost the WFI election. The elections of the Federation polls were scheduled to take place in August, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered a stay on the process. Yadav had filed the nomination for the WFI election, but he did not withdraw his nomination.

Meanwhile, in November, the assembly election in the state started, and after the results, Mohan Yadav was made chief minister of the state. He had no time to pay attention to the WFI election. Importantly, he himself was not unable to go and cast his vote in the election. He secured only five votes and thus lost the election.