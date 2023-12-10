Tragic Collision Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Student on Pune Solapur Highway. | Representative pic

In a devastating incident, a 21-year-old student lost his life after a tragic collision between his two-wheeler and a tractor trolley on the Pune Solapur highway. Atharva Kailas Patole, residing in Loni Kalbhor and hailing from Nashik, succumbed to critical injuries despite immediate medical attention.

Patole, along with his fellow rider Rohit Pagar, was en route to Loni Kalbhor when their bike collided with a tractor trolley. The impact was so severe that the bike crashed onto the road towards Pune after hitting the road divider. Both riders were thrown onto the highway, resulting in critical injuries for Patole and significant harm to Pagar.

Traffic Police Inspector Aarti Khalche, present at the scene, took prompt action by stopping traffic, calling for ambulance services, and facilitating the transfer of the injured to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Patole was declared dead on arrival, while Pagar is currently undergoing treatment at Vishwaraj Hospital.

Investigation Underway

The Loni Kalbhor police have initiated an accidental death-related case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. The incident has left the community in shock, emphasizing the importance of road safety and caution while commuting on highways.