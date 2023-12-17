 Tragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior

Tragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior

In a tragic incident in Gwalior on Friday, Imran Khan, a 17-year-old working as a Rapido rider to support his education, lost his life during a clash between groups of youngsters

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior |

In a tragic incident in Gwalior on Friday, Imran Khan, a 17-year-old working as a Rapido rider to support his education, lost his life during a clash between groups of youngsters, according to a report by the Times of India. Imran, who was accompanying friends responding to a challenge from another group, encountered acquaintances Prince, Anoop, and Golu, with tensions escalating at intersection six in Gwalior's Murar.

Imran found himself surrounded by the group

The confrontation arose when Golu received a challenge from Arvind, prompting the meeting at the specified location. As the two groups clashed, chaos ensued, leading to an attempt by Golu, Prince, and Anoop to flee the scene. Unfortunately, Imran found himself surrounded by Arvind and his five associates. In a tragic turn of events, Imran was shot, the bullet striking his jaw and passing through his head, resulting in his instant demise.

Imran's dedication to funding his education through his work as a Rapido rider underscores the harsh reality faced by many young individuals striving to achieve their goals. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with escalating confrontations among youth. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the clash as the community mourns the untimely loss of a young life.

Read Also
Indore: Woman Dead After Her Rapido Rider Rams Bike Into Divider
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSIR UGC NET 2023: City Intimation Slip And Admit Card Release Dates Announced

CSIR UGC NET 2023: City Intimation Slip And Admit Card Release Dates Announced

Winter Fog Causes Tragic Accidents in Saharanpur, Claims Three Lives

Winter Fog Causes Tragic Accidents in Saharanpur, Claims Three Lives

Tragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior

Tragic Clash Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Rapido Rider in Gwalior

Tragic Drowning At Tallapalem Beach Claims Life Of Nuzvid IIIT Student

Tragic Drowning At Tallapalem Beach Claims Life Of Nuzvid IIIT Student

Students Forced Into Manual Scavenging At Karnataka School Sparks Outrage

Students Forced Into Manual Scavenging At Karnataka School Sparks Outrage