Tragic Alcohol Overdose Claims Life Of IIT Guwahati Student | File

A student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati reportedly passed away from an alcohol overdose at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday, as reported by local media.

Based on initial reports, Aishwara and three of her friends were reportedly celebrating new year eve at a pub in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on December 31, 2023.

The incident

Subsequently, they checked into a hotel room in the same vicinity while under the influence of alcohol.

The girl and her friends went into a hotel in the middle of the night after partying at Paltan Bazar, according to Amitabh Basumatary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Central Police District, who was speaking to Pratidin Time.

Her friends took her to GMCH in the morning since she was having trouble breathing, so they could treat her. However, the resident doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.

The DCP Central stated that the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem as part of standard procedure. He mentioned that the family of the deceased IIT-G student has not filed a case yet and that the girl is from Telangana. The Paltan Bazar police are waiting for the official autopsy results.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case at this time.