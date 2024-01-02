 Tragic Alcohol Overdose Claims Life Of IIT Guwahati Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTragic Alcohol Overdose Claims Life Of IIT Guwahati Student

Tragic Alcohol Overdose Claims Life Of IIT Guwahati Student

The girl and her friends went into a hotel in the middle of the night after partying at Paltan Bazar.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 02, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Tragic Alcohol Overdose Claims Life Of IIT Guwahati Student | File

A student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati reportedly passed away from an alcohol overdose at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday, as reported by local media.

Based on initial reports, Aishwara and three of her friends were reportedly celebrating new year eve at a pub in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on December 31, 2023.

The incident

Subsequently, they checked into a hotel room in the same vicinity while under the influence of alcohol.

The girl and her friends went into a hotel in the middle of the night after partying at Paltan Bazar, according to Amitabh Basumatary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Central Police District, who was speaking to Pratidin Time.

Her friends took her to GMCH in the morning since she was having trouble breathing, so they could treat her. However, the resident doctors declared her deceased upon arrival.

The DCP Central stated that the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem as part of standard procedure. He mentioned that the family of the deceased IIT-G student has not filed a case yet and that the girl is from Telangana. The Paltan Bazar police are waiting for the official autopsy results.

No one has been arrested in connection with the case at this time.

Read Also
Class 10 Student Assaulted, Stripped, And Forced To Drink Alcohol By Classmates In Uttar Pradesh
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Young Afghan Entrepreneur Sara Wahedi's Viral Speech On Deteriorating Education System For...

Watch Young Afghan Entrepreneur Sara Wahedi's Viral Speech On Deteriorating Education System For...

5 Resolutions Students Should Make This New Year

5 Resolutions Students Should Make This New Year

MP State Services Main Exam 2022 Admit Card Released

MP State Services Main Exam 2022 Admit Card Released

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Now Open: 81 Vacancies Available

APPSC Group 1 Service 2024 Registration Now Open: 81 Vacancies Available

Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students In Canada Decline by 40%

Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students In Canada Decline by 40%