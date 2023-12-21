Class 10 Student Assaulted, Stripped, And Forced To Drink Alcohol By Classmates In Uttar Pradesh | Photo: Representative Image

According to authorities, a Class 10 student in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly assaulted, stripped nude, and made to drink alcohol by his classmates on Thursday. Afterwards, the group also posted a video of the severely injured student online, as reported by India Today.

In the video, the youngster is seen pleading for the attackers to stop as they beat him with sticks.

The incident

The victim and one of his classmates were sitting in a local park on Monday night when a group of people who were also the victim's classmates approached them, according to the complaint that the student's family filed.

He was dragged into the car by the four boys. The student was led into the jungle via Mauranipur Road. There, two more of his friends showed up and they all started consuming alcohol. Along with making the student drink alcohol, the group also made him take off his clothes so that a video could be made.

Snippet from the video | India Today

Afterwards, the accused began using sticks to beat the student and his friend.

"I kept pleading in front of them with folded hands and asking for forgiveness, but they did not listen to me and kept beating me for about an hour. He also made videos of me on his mobile,' the complaint quoted the student, as reported by India Today.

The student was able to escape, nevertheless, and made it home.

UP Police has started the investigation

An investigation has been started after the culprit was named in a case filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

"A video has gone viral in which some students are seen beating a student. The students have been identified, and the family members and the student have been taken to the police station. Legal action has been initiated," senior police officer Gyanendra Kumar Singh told India Today.