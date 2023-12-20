 Karnataka Shocker: Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In Chikkamagaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka Shocker: Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In Chikkamagaluru

The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi, a resident of Kesavalu Jogannanakere village in Mudigere taluk. Srusthi, a class 7 student, suddenly collapsed when she was on her way to the Daradahalli primary school.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Class 7 Girl Student Dies Due To Heart Attack While Walking To School In Chikkamagaluru | Twitter

Chikkamagaluru, December 20: A 13-year-old girl died on Wednesday after she suffered a heart attack while walking to school in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district.

The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi

The girl was identified as 13-year-old Srusthi, a resident of Kesavalu Jogannanakere village in Mudigere taluk. Srusthi, a class 7 student, suddenly collapsed when she was on her way to the Daradahalli primary school.

She was rushed to the government MGM hospital

She was rushed to the government MGM hospital in Mudigere town, where doctors confirmed that the girl died of a heart attack. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Read Also
Nafees Biryani Dies: Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Close Aide & Key Accused In Umesh Pal Murder Case...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Boxing Championship?': Dramatic Fight Between 2 Men Breaks Out In Delhi Metro; Netizens React After...

'Boxing Championship?': Dramatic Fight Between 2 Men Breaks Out In Delhi Metro; Netizens React After...

Lok Sabha Passes 3 Criminal Law Bills To Repeal And Replace IPC, CrPC & Indian Evidence Act

Lok Sabha Passes 3 Criminal Law Bills To Repeal And Replace IPC, CrPC & Indian Evidence Act

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summon For Second Time; Goes To 10-Day Vipassana Session

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Skip ED Summon For Second Time; Goes To 10-Day Vipassana Session

Bihar: Giriraj Singh Holds CM Nitish Kumar's Liquor Ban Policy Responsible For SI Murder In...

Bihar: Giriraj Singh Holds CM Nitish Kumar's Liquor Ban Policy Responsible For SI Murder In...

"Nobody Is Being Forced To Go," CM Khattar On Govt's Decision Of Recruiting Workers For Israel...