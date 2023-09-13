Top Five Italian Scholarships For International Students; Check Details

Representative image

Italy is an excellent option if you are looking for a country with scholarship opportunities to continue higher education. Over 800 scholarships are available at Italy's best universities for international students. These scholarships come with a variety of benefits, including a monthly stipend of 2,500 US dollars (Rs 1,82,500) to cover tuition and living expenses.

Types of Scholarships in Italy for International Students

International students who wish to study in Italy have the opportunity to apply for scholarships. Scholarships can be grouped into three categories based on source:

Government-funded Italy Scholarships

Italy University Scholarships

Other Scholarships

Here's top five scholarships you can apply to:

Italian government scholarship: The Italian government offers scholarships to international students pursuing master's or doctoral degrees at the country's best universities. These scholarships cover 900 euros (Rs 80,029) in monthly payments, tuition, and medical insurance.

Scuola Normale Superiore PhD Scholarships: Scuola Normale Superiore offers 75 PhD scholarships for four years to both Italian and international students. These scholarships pay for tuition and provide a stipend for board and lodging. Furthermore, students might obtain additional money for their research initiatives, even if they are undertaken abroad.

Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships: The Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships cover all expenses for international students. The fellowships are for two years, with the possibility of a one-year extension. They provide a highly competitive package that includes stipends, health insurance, and other benefits.

Bocconi University Scholarships: International students studying undergraduate and master's degrees can apply for Bocconi University Scholarships. They provide tuition waivers worth roughly 12,000 euros (Rs 10,20,000) per year (for undergraduates) and 13,000 euros (Rs 11,55,817) per year (for graduate students), as well as housing perks.

University of Bologna Scholarship: The University of Bologna Scholarship is a university-funded scholarship available to international students pursuing undergraduate and master's degrees. This fellowship provides recipients with study scholarships totaling 11,000 euros (Rs 9,78,107) gross, as well as tuition cost waivers.

