Want to study in Korea? You can now apply for the Global Korea Scholarship 2024

The booming popularity of K-pop, Korean dramas, delicious food, and game-changing technology, has made tthe world fallen in love with everything South Korean.

However, despite their contributions to South Korea's cultural and technological advancement, its colleges are less well-known. KAIST - Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul National University, and other top-ranked universities may be overshadowed by Oxbridge and the Ivy League, but they are slowly and gradually gaining appeal among international students.

Studying in Korea may get expensive, with tuition fees alone ranging from US$1,290 to US$12,230 per semester for undergraduate degrees and up to US$10,960 per semester for postgraduate degrees.

Here’s the good news for those who dream of studying in Korea and immersing themselves in the vibrant Korean culture. The Korean Government and NIIED are now accepting applications for the Global Korea Scholarship, also known as the GKS Scholarship 2024, specifically for undergraduate programs.

Global Korea Scholarship 2024

The 2024 Global Korea Scholarship for Undergraduate degree programs is now open. The GKS Korean Government Undergraduate Scholarship 2024 is a government-funded scholarship fully funded by the Korean Government.

Students interested in applying will not require IELTS for this scholarship. In 2024, a total of 262 international students will be welcomed to Korea under the GKS Scholarship for both Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degree programs. Here’s the breakdown:

Embassy Track: 86 students (General: 79 scholars, Overseas Koreans: 7 scholars)

University Track: 176 students (Regional University: 86 scholars, Associate Degree: 30 scholars, UIC Program: 60 scholars)

Global Korea Scholarship 2023 benefits:

The GKS is a fully funded scholarship programme by the Korean government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Korea, making it the Korean government's largest scholarship programme to date.

Here are some key benefits:

Airfare coverage

Tuition fee coverage

Monthly stipend of 900,000 KRW

Medical insurance coverage

Do I qualify for the Global Korea Scholarship?

You are eligible to apply for the Global Korea Scholarship if:

Citizens of all countries can apply except Korean citizens.

Applicants who have a bachelor‟s degree cannot apply.

Applicants who have associate degrees can only apply to a bachelor’s program.

CGPA should be above 2.64 out of 4, 2.80 out of 4.3, 2.91 out of 4.5, or 3.23 out of 5.0

The score percentile must be 80 percent or above.

Should be under the age of 25 years.

Must be in good health

No criminal record.

Duration of Program:

Associate Degree: 1 year of the Korean language program, 2~3 years of the degree program

Undergraduate Degree: 1 year of the Korean language program, 4~6 years of the degree program

For applicants awaiting results:

Applicants who are expected to graduate must first submit a certificate of expected graduation at the time of application. If such applicants pass the first round of selection, they must submit a graduation certificate (or a degree certificate) by December 31, 2023

Required Documents

Application form.

Personal statement.

Study plan.

Letter of recommendation.

GKS applicant agreement.

Personal medical assessment.

Graduation certificate.

Academic transcripts.

Proof of the citizenship of parents.

Overseas Korean Documentation proof, if any.

Korean Citizenship Renunciation Documentation proof, if any.

Korean War Veteran’s Descendant proof, if any.

Valid TOPIK or an English proficiency certificate or English Language Proficiency from a previous institute.

Awards and other certificates.

Passport copy.

Period of Scholarship

Available Universities and Fields of Study

GKS-participating universities offer all fields of study.

Applicants can only apply to the universities and departments that are listed in the University Information file attached under the GKS Notice post on the Study in Korea website

How to Apply ?

You can apply via the Embassy track as well as through the University track to directly submit applications to the University.

The application process for the GKS Korean Government scholarship is different for each country.

I recommend you visit the official website and clearly read the instructions on how to submit the application properly for the GKS Korean Government Undergraduate Scholarship 2024.

(For more information, visit www.studyinkorea.go.kr > Scholarships > GKS Notice)