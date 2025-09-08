TNTET 2025 Registration Ends Today At trb.tn.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply

TNTET 2025 Registration: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will close the TNTET 2025 registration period today, September 8, 2025. The exact URL to apply for the Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test is available on the TRB TN official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

TNTET 2025 Registration: Important dates

Closing date for application: September 8, 2025

Correction window: September 9 – 11, 2025

TNTET Exam Dates:

- Paper I: November 15, 2025

- Paper II: November 16, 2025

TNTET 2025 Registration: Application fees

Examination Fee (General category & others): ₹600 per application

Examination Fee (SC, SCA, ST, Differently Abled): ₹300 per application

Mode of Payment: Online only through Payment Gateway (Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card)

TNTET 2025 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online.

Step 1: Go to trb.tn.gov.in, the official website of TRB TN.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link for TNTET 2025 registration.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: After finishing, sign in to the account.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the required amount.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

TNTET 2025 Registration: Exam pattern

There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on the test. The exam lasts for three hours, and it is administered using an OMR format.

Candidates should visit TRB TN's official website for additional relevant information.