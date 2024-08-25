 TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Application Correction Window For 654 Posts To Open On August 28
The registration process for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s recruitment exam is completed. The exam will be conducted in October.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The registration window for the Tamil Nadu Public service commission, TNPSC, closed on August 24, 2024. Application correction window is set to open on August 28, 2024 through the application correction window. The candidates will have the opportunity to edit certain details in the application form in case they want to update it. The correction window will therefore close on August 30, 2024.

The recruitment exam is being conducted in order to fill about 654 vacant posts. Candidates had to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. 

“After the last date for submission of online application, the Application Correction Window will open for 3 days from 28.08.2024 to 30.08.2024. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online application. After the last date of the Application Correction Window period, no modification is allowed in the online application,” read the official notification.

article-image

The candidates should have completed the age of 21 years for all the posts, except for the post of Foreman Marine (Post Code: 1762). For the post of Foreman Marine the candidates should have completed 18 years.

The aforementioned recruitment exam is set to be conducted in the month of October. It is also advised that the candidate keep a check on the official website in order to get detailed and up-to-date information related to recruitment process. 

