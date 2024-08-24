IIT Kanpur Launches SATHEE ICAR Platform to Support Students Preparing for Agriculture Entrance Exams

Representative image | File Photo

Kanpur: The launch of "SATHEE ICAR," a special platform for students studying for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) UG entrance exams, has been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK).

SATHEE ICAR provides a wide range of learning tools, including lectures by IIT educators that have been recorded, live interactive sessions led by subject matter specialists, and a large number of practice problems arranged conceptually.

Aspirants and students will benefit from AI-based analytics that will monitor their learning progress. It will also identify growth areas, and suggest customised study plans. The portal provides a variety of practice tests so that students can evaluate their performance to that of their peers across the nation.

SATHEE is an initiative by the IIT Kanpur in association with the Ministry of Education. It aims to provide cost-free exam preparation materials to students across India.

Aspirants or students can register for SATHEE ICAR through the website https://icar.iitk.ac.in or by downloading the SATHEE app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

What is ICAR?

The Entrance exams for undergraduate programs in agriculture among other fields, are conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

These exams open the doors to numerous educational opportunities at over 70 colleges and universities. These institutions include the Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), and more.

Agronomy, horticulture, veterinary sciences, and agricultural engineering are among the degrees that candidates often pursue.

Read Also IIT Roorkee Trains 160 Engineers From Odisha In Advanced Water Resource Management

SATHEE ICAR is here! Prepare for ICAR UG level entrance examinations with SATHEE. It has recorded lectures, live classes, AI-based analytics, and more, all at your fingertips. Visit https://t.co/1JHAGhjnI9 to get started! #EdTech #ICARPrep #EducationForAll pic.twitter.com/xUgUOdDHO6 — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 24, 2024

Officials Express Views

On the launch of SATHEE ICAR, Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The expansion of SATHEE to include ICAR exam preparation allows us to further transform education and empower students across diverse fields. By offering specialised learning resources for education in agricultural sciences, we are not only broadening our academic outreach but also making a substantial contribution to the nation’s agricultural development."

Prof. Amey Karkare, Principal Investigator of the SATHEE project, shared his thoughts on the initiative, stating, “The SATHEE ICAR platform is meticulously designed to address the unique needs of students preparing for agricultural exams. Our comprehensive approach, combining cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, ensures that every student has the tools they need to succeed and excel in this vital field.”

Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Education, highlighted, "The launch of SATHEE ICAR is a pivotal step in our mission to make high-quality education content accessible to all for preparing entrance examinations of agriculture and allied courses. This initiative will play a crucial role in equipping the next generation of agricultural professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary for driving innovation and sustainability in the sector."