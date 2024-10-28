 TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2024 results for group 4 services. On tnpsc.gov.in, candidates can now view the TNPSC group 4 results and get their scorecards.

Monday, October 28, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in | Freepik Image

On June 9, the TNPSC group 4 exam was administered throughout the state. There was only one shift for the examination, which ran from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. For a number of Group 4 positions, including Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist, the TNPSC administered written exams.

The official website offers the option to download the results for the 6244 different posts. 

How to download TNPSC group 4 result 2024:

Step 1: Visit Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click the link on the home page to get the group IV services result.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: Send it in and see the outcome.

Vacancy list:

Village Administrative Officer (VAO): 400 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Non-Security): 3,458 vacancies

Junior Assistant (Security): 69 vacancies

Bill Collector: 99 vacancies

Typist: 2,360 vacancies

Steno-Typist: 642 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 32 vacancies

Senior Factory Assistant: 25 vacancies

Steno Typist (Grade III): 3 vacancies

Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17 vacancies

Laboratory Assistant: 32 vacancies

Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies

