TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) 2024 results for group 4 services. On tnpsc.gov.in, candidates can now view the TNPSC group 4 results and obtain their scorecards.
On June 9, the TNPSC group 4 exam was administered throughout the state. There was only one shift for the examination, which ran from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. For a number of Group 4 positions, including Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist, the TNPSC administered written exams.
The official website offers the option to download the results for the 6244 different posts.
How to download TNPSC group 4 result 2024:
Step 1: Visit Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission official website, tnpsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click the link on the home page to get the group IV services result.
Step 3: Enter your login information.
Step 4: Send it in and see the outcome.
Vacancy list:
Village Administrative Officer (VAO): 400 vacancies
Junior Assistant (Non-Security): 3,458 vacancies
Junior Assistant (Security): 69 vacancies
Bill Collector: 99 vacancies
Typist: 2,360 vacancies
Steno-Typist: 642 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 32 vacancies
Senior Factory Assistant: 25 vacancies
Steno Typist (Grade III): 3 vacancies
Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies: 17 vacancies
Laboratory Assistant: 32 vacancies
Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth): 216 vacancies
Junior Assistant: 22 vacancies