Tamil Nadu TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination 2024: Final Merit List OUT; Check Here

TNPSC 2024 | Representative Picture

The results of the Combined Engineering Services Examination have been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) (Notification No. 23/2023). The results are available for download on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, for eligible candidates.



A shortlist of candidates has been selected for the position.

Screening process

The TNPSC CESE selection procedure was a written test consisting of two papers: Paper I, which had 300 marks of subject-specific questions, and Paper II, which had 200 marks and was more focused on general studies and mental capacity. Those who passed the written test moved on to the verification of their documentation.

TNPSC creates a merit list for final selection based on the combined scores from the written exam (500 marks) and the interview (70 marks). After being chosen, candidates receive appointment orders and are assigned to departments such as Rural Development, Public Works, and Highways.

Eligibility Criteria



For candidates in the general category, the minimum qualifying score for the written test was 228 out of 500, while for candidates in the SC, ST, and OBC categories, it was 171 out of 500.

How to check?

Applicants who took the final recruitment exam round can now use their registration number and birthdate to view their results.

Go to tnpsc.gov.in, the official website.

Click the CSE result 2023 link under the "recruitment tab."

The outcome will show up on the display.

Examine and save the outcome.

Print this page off for your records.

On August 28, 29, an oral test and physical certificate verification took place, and on September 10, 2024, counselling took place.