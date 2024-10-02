BECIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Offline For Radiotherapy Technician, Nuclear Medicine Technologist & Other Posts

BECIL 2024

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has announced the recruitment of various positions, including Radiotherapy Technician and Nuclear Medicine Technologist, on its official website. These roles are available on a contract basis for deployment at the NCI office in Jhajjar, AIIMS. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications offline by October 7, 2024.

Notification:

The detailed recruitment advertisement is available on the BECIL official website, where candidates can download the PDF directly through the link provided below.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2024 PDF

BECIL 2024 Vacancy Details

A total of 8 positions are available through this recruitment drive, categorized as follows:

Radiotherapy Technician: 5 posts

Nuclear Medicine Technologist: 1 post

Driver: 2 posts

Important Dates

The application process is offline, and candidates must use the prescribed format available on the official website.

Last date for application submission: October 7, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Nuclear Medicine Technologist: Candidates must have a B.Sc. in Life Sciences or related fields, along with a one-year Diploma in Medical Radiation and Isotope Techniques (DMRIT) or an equivalent qualification approved by AERB.

For detailed eligibility criteria for all positions, please refer to the notification link.

Monthly Remuneration

Selected candidates will receive the following monthly remuneration:

Radiotherapy Technician: ₹25,000

Nuclear Medicine Technologist: ₹29,425

Driver: ₹22,516

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline using the prescribed format, submitting their applications by October 7, 2024.