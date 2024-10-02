RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here

Representative image

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) reopened the registration process for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 2, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the Technician positions can find the direct link on the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 14,298 technician positions, an increase from the initial 9,144 vacancies announced for the open line (across 17 categories). The increase comes in response to additional requests from Zonal Railways and Production Units.

The application deadline for the technician posts is October 16, 2024. A modification window will open on October 17 and close on October 21, 2024, allowing candidates to make changes to their application forms for a fee of ₹250 for each modification. A separate notice will be issued detailing the procedures for accessing existing application data and submitting new applications for both existing and new candidates.

How to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024

To apply online, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the application link and register.

Log in to your account once registration is complete.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Key Points to Remember

Existing candidates will have the opportunity to change their preferred RRB, Zonal Railway(s)/Production Units, and Technician Grade III category preferences.

Those who applied during the previous registration window and paid the application fees will not need to pay any additional fees during this reopening. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website.

