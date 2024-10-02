 RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts, Direct Link Here

The application deadline for the technician posts is October 16, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the Technician positions can find the direct link on the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) reopened the registration process for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 on October 2, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the Technician positions can find the direct link on the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 14,298 technician positions, an increase from the initial 9,144 vacancies announced for the open line (across 17 categories). The increase comes in response to additional requests from Zonal Railways and Production Units.

Direct link to apply

The application deadline for the technician posts is October 16, 2024. A modification window will open on October 17 and close on October 21, 2024, allowing candidates to make changes to their application forms for a fee of ₹250 for each modification. A separate notice will be issued detailing the procedures for accessing existing application data and submitting new applications for both existing and new candidates.

FPJ Shorts
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Orders BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur To Appear On October 3
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Special Court Orders BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur To Appear On October 3
Chris Gayle Greets PM Modi With Namaste During Historic Visit to India with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness; Video
Chris Gayle Greets PM Modi With Namaste During Historic Visit to India with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness; Video
'No Chance Of Reformation': Bombay HC Confirms Death Sentence For Man Who Murdered & Eviscerated Mother, Citing 'Pathological Cannibalism'
'No Chance Of Reformation': Bombay HC Confirms Death Sentence For Man Who Murdered & Eviscerated Mother, Citing 'Pathological Cannibalism'

How to Apply for RRB Technician Recruitment 2024

To apply online, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the application link and register.

Log in to your account once registration is complete.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Key Points to Remember

Existing candidates will have the opportunity to change their preferred RRB, Zonal Railway(s)/Production Units, and Technician Grade III category preferences.

Those who applied during the previous registration window and paid the application fees will not need to pay any additional fees during this reopening. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official RRB website.

Official Notice Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Over 3000 Vacancies Announced; Check Full Details Inside

GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More

GATE 2025 Applications Without Late Fee Closing Tomorrow: Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility & More

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts,...

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Reopens Today For 14,298 Technician Posts,...

CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice &...

CBSE Reminds Schools To Ensure Accurate Submission Of LOC Ahead Of Deadline, Check Offical Notice &...

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 For Stage II Expected Today, Step-by-Step Guide To Download Your...

AIIMS NORCET 7 Admit Card 2024 For Stage II Expected Today, Step-by-Step Guide To Download Your...