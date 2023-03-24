TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 out; Direct link here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 out | Representational pic

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the results for TNPSC Group 4 today on the official website at tnpscexams.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results from the website.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2022 was conducted on July 24, 2022, at various exam centres across the state.

It is one of the largest examinations held by the commission. The TNPSC said that the delay in Group IV results was due to the huge volume of scanning answer sheets.

TNPSC to fill up a total of 7301 vacancies across various departments in Tamil Nadu.

The TNPSC added a total number of 2,816 vacancies in Group 4, increasing the number of posts from 7,301 to 10,117.

Steps to check TNPSC Group 4 Result 2022

Visit the official website at tnpscexams.in

On the homepage, click on the Group IV Result link.

On a new page, enter your Register Number and DOB and then submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take out its hard copy for further need.

Direct Link: Download Result Here

A record 18.5 lakh candidates appeared for the TNPSC Group IV competitive examination 2023.