Tamilnadu: Agriculture department misappropriates cash of Rs 23.14 lakh in Tiruvarur; seized by anti corruption

Over Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized by officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption from the office of an agriculture department official in Tiruvarur District, authorities said here on Saturday.

The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

Following a tip-off on allegations of irregularities by Assistant Director of Agriculture of a specific block in Tiruvarur district with the connivance of 4 others of the department, a 'surprise check' was held in the office of that official on December 10.

The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:28 PM IST