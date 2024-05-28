TNPSC 2024: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Admit Card Released, Exam on June 9 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The TNPSC Group 4 hall pass for the preliminary test has been made available by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. To download their hall passes, registered applicants can now go to the TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in.



The TNPSC Group 4 test 2024 is planned to take place in pen and paper format in a single shift on June 9 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm this year. There is just one 300-mark paper in the exam. Part A and Part B each have 200 questions in total.

As they will not be permitted to enter the exam room without their hall ticket, candidates should remember to bring their hall tickets to the testing location. It is also recommended that candidates double-check all the information on their hall pass, including their personal details, to make sure there are no factual or spelling errors.

How to download?

Candidates can download their hall passes by providing their application number and birthdate, per a TNPSC official announcement.

The candidate's name, parent names, category, photo, signature, date of birth, gender, registration number, roll number, exam location, date, and time are all listed on the admit card.

-Go to tnpsc.gov.in, the official TNPSC website.

-Navigate to the TNPSC Group 4 hall ticket link on the homepage and click on it.

-To log in, enter the necessary information such as your application number and birthdate.

-Your TNPSC group 4 hall ticket will be visible to you.

-Save and download for later use.

TNPSC Exam 2024

Through this exam, the TNPSC hopes to fill 6,244 positions, including those for Junior Assistants, Bill Collectors, Typists, Village Administrative Officers (VAO), and Steno-Typists.