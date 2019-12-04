TNOU TEE December 2019 admit cards released, check at tnou.ac.in

The Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) has released the hall ticket for the term-end examination to be held in December. Candidates can check download their admit cards from TNOU's official website, http://www.tnou.ac.in.

The exams will begin from December 7, 2019 onwards. The time table for Term End Examination (TEE) for various courses is available on the official website. Students will require to enter their enrollment number to download their admit cards. Students will have to bring a print out of their hall tickets to the exam hall. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid TNOU TEE hall ticket.

Steps to download TNOU TEE December 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.tnou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Hall ticket’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: On the page that opens, click on the link that says, ‘Term end exam December 2019’

Step 5: Enter the enrollment number and click on submit.

Step 6: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the details and download the admit cards for future reference.