TNEA Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Announced

Today, August 1, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu released the results of the first round of seat allotment for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2024 counselling. Through the official website, tneaonline.org, candidates who took part in the counselling procedure can get the TNEA 2024 round 1 seat allotment result.

Candidates who have been assigned seats are required by the timetable to confirm their allocation by August 2, 2024, at the latest, up to 5 p.m. The seat will be cancelled if the allotment is not accepted. To confirm their admission, candidates can report to their colleges between August 3 and August 7, 2024.

What's next?



The three alternatives available to candidates allotted seats in the TNEA counselling 2024 process are to withdraw from the counselling session, accept and choose upward mobility, or refuse and choose upward movement. Verifying their decision is essential for candidates in order to avoid seat cancellations.

After accepting their seat, candidates need to download their allocation letter, show up at the institutes where they have been assigned, finish the admissions process, and pay the required costs. Students should wait for the following round if they have selected upward mobility in their selections, hoping to get into a college with a higher ranking. On August 10, the candidates' provisional allotment will be accessible.

How to check?

Applicants can download the TNEA round 1 seat allotment result 2024 by logging in with their registration number and birthdate.



-Visit tneaonline.org, the official website.

-Select the tab for login.

-Enter your login information: password and email address

-The screen will display the TNEA round 1 seat allocation result for 2024.

-Check out and get the identical

-For future use, retain a hard copy.