TNEA 2023 Seat Allotment Round 2 Result Tomorrow At tneaonline.org

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 will be released tomorrow, August 12, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the tentative seat allotment result through the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023. The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.

Steps to check TNEA 2023 seat allotment result:

Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

