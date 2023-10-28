TN TRB Recruits For Teaching Posts From November 1 At trb.tn.gov.in; Steps To Apply

Representative Image

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced a recruitment notification inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Teachers/Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) in school education and other departments. Interested candidates will be able to apply at trb.tn.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the application window will open on November 1 and the last date to submit the applications is November 30, 2023.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 7, 2024.

According to the notification, a total of 2,222 Graduate Teacher/Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) posts will be filled up through this recruitment process.

Steps to apply for the post:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the TN TRB at https://trb.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Online" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself to create a login account.

Step 4: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all required documents in the specified size and format.

Step 6: Pay the TN TRB application fee and submit it.

Step 7: Download and save your TN TRB recruitment application form for future reference.

