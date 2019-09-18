TN TRB admit card 2019 for PG assistants exam released; check at trb.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board or TN TRB has declared TN TRB Hall Ticket 2019 for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade - I, 2018 - 2019. Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam, from trb.tn.nic.in, which is the official website of the TRB.

The TRB has also released the revised time table for the eligible candidates who have applied for the said examination along with the TN TRB hall ticket. The Board will conduct the Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade - I the Computer Based Examination from September 27 to 29, 2019 in forenoon and afternoon Sessions. The candidates may use their User ID and Password for downloading their TRB hall ticket through the website http://www.trb.tn.nic.in from September 17 onwards.

"It is informed to all applicants that the decision of the Board, to issue Admit Card to eligible applicants is purely provisional and does not confer any acceptance of their claim, made in the application. The Board reserves its right to reject the candidature at any stage of the recruitment," the official notification from the TRB said.

Steps to check TN TRB Admit Card 2019:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2 - Look for Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade-I - 2018-2019 - Admit Card and click on it

Step 3 - Enter User ID and password

Step 4: Click Dashboard

Step 5: Click on the link to download the TN TRB Admit Card 2019