TN TRB Begins Recruitment For 1768 Secondary Grade Teachers | Representative Image

The application process for Secondary Grade Teachers has started by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) on its official website trb.tn.gov.in. The recruitment aims to occupy 1768 secondary grade teacher positions across the state, with the application deadline set for March 15. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 24.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply for the recruitment drive, candidates must meet the minimum requirements of 50% in Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) and a certificate of two-year diploma in elementary teaching. As an alternative, after finishing class 12 or its equivalent with at least 50% of the minimum marks, they can pursue a two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) or a four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.), or both.



Additionally, candidates may apply for the test if they have both a graduation degree and a two-year primary education credential. To apply for the positions, candidates must have a current Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test Certificate.

The General Category applicant must be under 53 years old. However, individuals who are members of MBC/DNC, DW, Backward Class Muslims, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Backward Classes must be under 48 years old.

Exam Pattern

There are three steps in the TN TRB secondary grade teacher recruiting procedure for 2024. During Stage One, candidates must pass the mandatory teacher eligibility exam. Students must complete a written test in stage two. The third step is Certificate Verification for qualified applicants.

How to apply?

Go to trb.tn.gov.in, the official website of TN TRB.

Select the link to register for the Secondary Grade Teacher vacancies.

Register and complete the online application.

Upload documents.

Pay the application fee in step five. Send it in.

The acknowledgment page can be downloaded and saved for later use.