Registration Deadline Today For KMAT 2024 Session 1: Apply Now At cee.kerala.gov.in

The registration period for Session 1 of KMAT 2024 organized by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will end on February 12. Those who haven't applied for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test can submit their applications via the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

For KMAT 2024, the application fee is ₹1000 for general category candidates, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay ₹750.

Applicants for KMAT 2024 have no age restrictions. They must hold a Bachelor's Degree of at least three years' duration in Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management, or its equivalent to be eligible for the exam.

Here are the steps to apply for KMAT 2024 Session 1:

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration link on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Make the payment of the application fees.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Needed

Transcript of 10th grade and certificate

Transcript of 12th grade and certificate

Active email address

Phone number

Bank information for online payments

Additional information and documents specified in the information brochure.