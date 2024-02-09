Applications Open For MAT 2024: Important Dates and How to Apply | Pixabay (Representational)

Currently, the All India Management Association (AIMA) is currently receiving applications for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2024.

Online registration is being done at mat.aima.in, the official website. Until February 20, candidates may apply to take the Paper-Based Test (PBT). In the meanwhile, interested candidates have until March 5 to register for the Computer Based Test (CBT).

A total of 10 colleges across India accepts MAT scores, these include National Institute of Technology, Silchar, SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (Mumbai and Delhi), School of Business & Management, Christ University, Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (XIME) – Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi, Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore), BIMTECH (Noida), Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, Chandigarh University, Mohali, SGT University, Gurugram and SRM University (Chennai & Ghaziabad).

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 2,100 in order to apply for the MAT 2024 exam. For an extra Rs 1,200, they can select a different exam mode.

When is the exam?

According to the schedule, February 25 is when the MAT PBT 2024 exam will be held. The admission cards will be made available on the official website starting at 5:00 PM on February 22. In addition, the MAT CBT 2024 exam is scheduled for March 10 and admit cards will be distributed starting on March 8 at 5:00 PM.



The Management Aptitude Test is open to graduates in any field, including those in their final year of graduate school.



MAT 2024: How To Apply?

Go to mat.aima.in to access AIMA's official website.

Locate and select the "Register" option from the webpage.

Fill out the first step of the registration form, then log in.

Select the test mode next. Complete the application, submit all supporting documentation, and submit the examination fee.

Verify the information again and send the completed form as instructed.