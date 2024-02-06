 MAH MBA CET 2024 Registration Deadline Today: Apply Now For Maharashtra Common Entrance Test
MAH MBA CET 2024 Registration Deadline Today: Apply Now For Maharashtra Common Entrance Test

Last day to register for MAH MBA CET 2024! Apply now on cetcell.mahacet.org before the deadline. Get details on the registration process, fees, and required documents.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Today, February 6, marks the closing of the registration window for MAH MBA CET 2024 conducted by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell. Aspiring candidates have until the end of the day to complete their registrations on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The MAH MBA CET 2024 examination is tentatively scheduled to take place on March 9 and 10.

Here are some key details regarding the registration process and requirements for MAH MBA CET 2024:

Application Fee: 

Candidates falling under the open category from Maharashtra, those from outside Maharashtra, and Jammu-Kashmir migrant candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200. However, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, PwD, orphans, and third-gender candidates will need to pay Rs 1,000. The application fee can be paid online through various modes such as credit card, debit card, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, mobile wallets, or UPI.

Steps to Apply: 

The application process for MAH MBA CET 2024 involves the following steps:

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the 'Online systems' tab and select 'Candidate registration AY 2024-25'.

Proceed to the login page and click the register button to complete the registration process.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and print it for future reference.

Documents Required: 

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Graduation mark sheet

Caste certificate

EWS certificate

PwD certificate

Candidates must hold a three-year bachelor's degree from a university recognized by the University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with a minimum aggregate of 50% or equivalent. However, the minimum aggregate is 45% for candidates from backward class categories, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disability belonging to Maharashtra state only, or those who appeared for the final year.

