APSC CCE 2024: Last Day for Applications Tomorrow; Check Eligibility and Apply Now!

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has opened the application window for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) 2024. As the clock ticks, prospective candidates are reminded that the last day for submission is tomorrow, February 6, 2024, and the portal will close precisely at 5 PM.

Key Details:

Vacancy Details:

The APSC aims to fill 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services, and other crucial departments of the commission.

Exam Schedule:

Preliminary Exam: March 17, 2024

Main Examination: June to July 2024 (tentative)

Eligibility Criteria:

Citizenship: The candidate must be a citizen of India.

Age: The candidate should be between 21 to 38 years of age as of January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations are applicable for reserved categories.

Education: A degree from a recognized university or equivalent qualification as deemed by the Government is mandatory.

Language Proficiency: Proficiency in Assamese, other official languages, associate official languages, or any tribal languages of the State is required.

Employment Registration: Candidates must be registered in a District Employment Office of Assam.

Domicile: Candidates must be original inhabitants of Assam.

Qualification: Prescribed qualifications must be possessed on the date of application submission.

Ex-Servicemen: Ex-Servicemen candidates should submit the Ex-Servicemen Identity Card and Discharge Book.

Small Family Norms Declaration: Candidates must submit a declaration regarding "The Small Family Norms in Form-A" during Preliminary Examination application.

As the deadline approaches, interested individuals are urged to review the eligibility criteria carefully, ensure all necessary documents are in order, and submit their applications promptly through the provided direct link on the official APSC website. Don't miss this opportunity to join the esteemed services of Assam!