NEET UG 2024: NTA Exam Date Announced, Application Form Release Date Pending

Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. However, the agency has not yet disclosed the registration date and when the NEET application form will be available for UG medical aspirants.

The NEET UG 2024 exam is set to take place on May 5 and serves as the sole entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied programs in the country. NTA is expected to release the application form sometime this week.

Once the NEET UG 2024 application form is released by NTA and the registration portal is opened, aspiring undergraduate medical students can apply online at neet.nta.ac.in.

The exam pattern and syllabus for NEET 2024 will also be revealed at the same time as the registration date. Any potential changes to the NEET 2024 pattern are anticipated to be communicated well in advance, allowing medical aspirants ample time to prepare for the revised pattern.

Application Process

Go to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2024 registration link

Fill the online NEET UG application with personal details

Fill the online application with Qualification Details

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified

Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2024

The registration process for NTA NEET UG 2024 will be simple and involve steps such as registration, application, uploading images, and making the payment.