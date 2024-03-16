TN TRB Announces 4000 Vacancies for Assistant Professors in Government Colleges - Apply Now!

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The TN TRB has recently announced a chance for individuals interested in teaching roles at Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education. They have released a notification on March 14th, stating that there are 4000 vacancies for Assistant Professors. This initiative will greatly contribute to the improvement of the educational system in Tamil Nadu.

Key Dates:

Application Period:

Aspiring candidates can access the application form on the official TN TRB website (https://trb.tn.nic.in/) from March 28 to April 29.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must possess a master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks in the relevant subject and have cleared the NET exam.

Aplicants should not surpass 57 years of age, with age calculated as of July 1, 2024.

Exam Pattern:

Written Examination: The recruitment process entails a written examination carrying a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates are required to appear in two papers.

Paper 1: Worth 100 marks, it comprises two sections, each containing 50 questions. Notably, 25 questions focus on the Tamil language, while the remaining 25 delve into general knowledge and current affairs. Candidates will have one hour to complete this section.

Paper 2: Details regarding the second paper's structure are yet to be disclosed.

The TN TRB's objective is to occupy 4000 vacancies for Assistant Professors in Government Colleges, emphasizing the importance of meeting the eligibility requirements and submitting applications on time. This endeavor highlights the dedication to promoting academic excellence and creating a favorable atmosphere for education and development in Tamil Nadu.