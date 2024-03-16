CUET PG 2024: Admit Card for March 20, 21 Exam Out at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

File

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the CUET 2024 PG admit card for the upcoming examinations scheduled for March 20 and 21. Designed for students aiming to pursue postgraduate programs, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2024) will be conducted on these dates. To access their admit cards, candidates can visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Exam Details:

The CUET PG 2024 exam will comprise 75 questions to be answered within a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Each correct response will carry four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

A minimum of 45% marks is required to qualify the CUET PG 2024 examination.

How to Download Admit Card:

Visit the official website of CUET PG at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Navigate to the 'download admit card' link on the homepage.

Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin as prompted.

The CUET PG admit card 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Candidates must arrive at the CUET PG exam centers punctually, preferably at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

Admit card along with a valid photo ID must be presented at the examination center.

It's important to adhere to the instructions provided in the question booklet regarding the number of sections to attempt.

Darken only one circle per question on the OMR sheet to avoid incorrect answers.

Candidates are advised to carefully adhere to the provided instructions for a seamless examination process with the availability of the CUET PG 2024 admit card. To stay updated and obtain further information, candidates should regularly check the official website of CUET PG..