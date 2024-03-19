TN MRB Invites Online Applications for Assistant Surgeon (General) Positions Apply at mrb.tn.gov.in

Representative Pic

The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) is offering a great chance for medical professionals. They are inviting online applications for the position of Assistant Surgeon (General) under Advt No 01/2024.

Important Dates:

Application process commences: April 24, 2024

Deadline for application submission: May 15, 2024

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 2553 Assistant Surgeon positions

Application Fee:

General Category: ₹1000

SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) Category: ₹500

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must possess an MBBS Degree for Assistant Surgeon (General) posts.

Registration as a practitioner under the Madras Medical Registration Act, 1914 is mandatory.

Minimum twelve months of service as House Surgeon (CRRI) is required.

Registration with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council before the notification's last date is essential.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at mrb.tn.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the apply link for "Assistant Surgeon (General)".

Fill out the application form with accurate details.

Ensure all required documents are uploaded correctly.

Pay the application fee as per your category.

Verify all details and submit the application.

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

For additional information and updates, applicants can visit the official TN MRB website. Take advantage of this opportunity to make a contribution to the healthcare system and advance your medical career.