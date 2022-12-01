TN: Headmistress absconding after forcing students to clean toilets

Representative Photo | PTI

Erode: The headmistress of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Perundurai has been suspended for making students clean the toilets of the institution, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, one of the six students developed a fever after cleaning the restroom, as he was reportedly bitten by mosquitoes during the task he was forced to do on November 21.

His mother took the matter up with the Erode District Collector H Krishnanunni who directed the Education Department to take action in this regard.

Read Also No ideology will be allowed to enter schools: Education minister after RSS training at TN school

Following this, an enquiry was held. It revealed that the six were told to clean the two toilets, one used by teachers and the other by students.

Later, the Education Department ordered the headmistress to appear before it, but she reportedly absconded.

Meanwhile, the mother of another student lodged a complaint with the police. A case was also registered in this regard. A search is on for the absconding school head, the police added.