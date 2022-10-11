No ideology will be allowed to enter schools: Education minister after RSS training at TN school

Representative Photo |

Chennai: The education minister of Tamil Nadu Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that any ideology will be not be allowed to make its way to schools in the state.

The comments a day after members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) allegedly conducted training on the premises of Coimbatore Corporation Primary School located on the Devanga High school Road in R.S Puram on Sunday.

The video of the same was viral on social media with users slamming the party for conducting such exercises inside the educational institute.

Chief educational officers (CEOs) have been asked to pay extra attention to corporation-run schools in cities like Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore though they are run by the respective civic bodies, The Indian Express quoted Poyyamozhi as saying.

Poyyamozhi said that no approval was provided for such training inside the school as he confirmed from the CEO’s level.

“A group of members had sought permission from them to clean the school premises as it was about to reopen for students and while they were leaving the place, they took a pledge. The city corporation commissioner has informed that they will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” the report quoted the minister further saying.